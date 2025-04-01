Left Menu

Government Boosts Stake in Vodafone Idea with Major Equity Conversion

The Indian government is set to increase its stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99% by converting Rs 36,950 crore of outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity. This move is expected to provide significant cash flow relief to the company and assist in its financial recovery over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:16 IST
Government Boosts Stake in Vodafone Idea with Major Equity Conversion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Vodafone Idea saw a significant rise of over 19% on Tuesday, following the announcement that the Indian government's stake in the company will more than double to nearly 49% through the conversion of Rs 36,950 crore worth of spectrum auction dues into equity.

The share price closed at Rs 8.10 on both BSE and NSE, marking a substantial leap from the previous day. The increased government stake positions it as the largest shareholder, overtaking the combined holdings of Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group.

This strategic conversion is part of the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for the Telecom Sector, providing Vodafone Idea with much-needed financial relief, enabling better cash flow management and facilitating an anticipated bank debt raise, according to various analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025