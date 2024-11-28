Left Menu

Google Under Investigation: CCI Launches Probe into Play Store's Real Money Gaming App Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation into Google's alleged anti-competitive practices concerning the listing of Real Money Gaming (RMG) apps on its Play Store. WinZo Games Pvt Ltd filed a complaint stating Google's policies favor specific gaming categories, limiting market access and stifling competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:37 IST
Google Under Investigation: CCI Launches Probe into Play Store's Real Money Gaming App Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched a probe against Google and its affiliates to examine alleged violations of competition norms regarding the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

The complaint, filed by WinZo Games Pvt Ltd, accuses Google of exploiting its dominant market position to hinder competition in the Real Money Gaming (RMG) sector and online advertisement space. Google's selective policy allegedly benefits specific gaming categories, creating unfair advantages in market access and visibility.

The CCI's investigation, led by the Director General, will scrutinize Google's practices, particularly the restrictions imposed through its Play Store, payment platform Google Pay, and ad services. These actions may constitute violations of India's Competition Act, limiting access for RMG apps and fostering an uneven competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024