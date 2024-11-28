Google Under Investigation: CCI Launches Probe into Play Store's Real Money Gaming App Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched a probe against Google and its affiliates to examine alleged violations of competition norms regarding the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

The complaint, filed by WinZo Games Pvt Ltd, accuses Google of exploiting its dominant market position to hinder competition in the Real Money Gaming (RMG) sector and online advertisement space. Google's selective policy allegedly benefits specific gaming categories, creating unfair advantages in market access and visibility.

The CCI's investigation, led by the Director General, will scrutinize Google's practices, particularly the restrictions imposed through its Play Store, payment platform Google Pay, and ad services. These actions may constitute violations of India's Competition Act, limiting access for RMG apps and fostering an uneven competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)