Australia Sets Global Benchmark with Social Media Ban for Minors
Australia's parliament has passed a law banning children under 16 from using social media platforms, requiring tech companies to prioritize child safety. This legislation, endorsed by PM Anthony Albanese, sets a global precedent for regulating Big Tech. Companies face hefty fines if they fail to comply.
In a significant move, Australia has enacted a law banning social media access for children under 16, marking a pivotal moment in tech regulation globally. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of protecting minors online, urging social media platforms to make child safety a central concern.
The new legislation, which sparked an intense national debate, imposes strict penalties on tech giants like Meta and TikTok for non-compliance, with potential fines reaching up to A$49.5 million. Albanese stated that the law aims to enable parents to engage in more meaningful safety discussions with their children.
The measure positions Australia as a leader in global regulatory efforts against Big Tech, with a trial phase set to begin in January. The law will come into full effect in a year, potentially influencing international policy in digital child protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Fines Meta Nearly €800 Million for Facebook Marketplace Antitrust Breach
Crackdown on Big Tech: EU's Unyielding Pursuit of Fair Competition
EU fines Facebook parent Meta nearly 800 million euros over 'abusive' Marketplace practices, reports AP.
Sebi Cracks Down on Reliance Big Entertainment Over Unpaid Fines
Delhi Air Quality Crackdown: Heavy Fines Imposed