Australia Sets Global Benchmark with Social Media Ban for Minors

Australia's parliament has passed a law banning children under 16 from using social media platforms, requiring tech companies to prioritize child safety. This legislation, endorsed by PM Anthony Albanese, sets a global precedent for regulating Big Tech. Companies face hefty fines if they fail to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:07 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

In a significant move, Australia has enacted a law banning social media access for children under 16, marking a pivotal moment in tech regulation globally. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of protecting minors online, urging social media platforms to make child safety a central concern.

The new legislation, which sparked an intense national debate, imposes strict penalties on tech giants like Meta and TikTok for non-compliance, with potential fines reaching up to A$49.5 million. Albanese stated that the law aims to enable parents to engage in more meaningful safety discussions with their children.

The measure positions Australia as a leader in global regulatory efforts against Big Tech, with a trial phase set to begin in January. The law will come into full effect in a year, potentially influencing international policy in digital child protection.

