Unraveling the Future: Advanced Manufacturing at China International Supply Chain Expo

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo highlights advanced manufacturing. Jason explores metal 3D printing technology with Jingye Group and discovers new materials from Baogang Group and Corning. Major companies like Sumitomo Electric and Knorr-Bremse showcase their supply chain innovations, leading to national infrastructure advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The China International Supply Chain Expo is in full swing, showcasing the latest in advanced manufacturing. Jason takes center stage as he uncovers how futuristic technologies like metal 3D printing, seen at the Jingye Group stand, reshape component creation and cost efficiency.

A walk around the expo reveals material innovation with rare earth steel from Baogang Group and Corning's fusion glass. These materials highlight the early stages of the manufacturing process, paving the way for international collaboration in component processing, as demonstrated by Sumitomo Electric.

The Expo also features pioneering technologies like Siemens' robotic bartender, capable of reading emotions for personalized beverage recommendations, and advances in infrastructure with equipment like the Yunhe tunnel boring machine from Shanghai's Yangshan Port. Such developments illustrate a tightly woven supply chain linking global companies from design to manufacturing.

