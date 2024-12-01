Government Scraps Mandatory Registration for Chip Import System

The government's recent move has eliminated the mandatory registration requirement for certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system. This decision marks a significant shift in the import regulations for crucial tech components.

Previously, importers had to submit advance information through an online platform and pay a registration fee to secure a permit number. This bureaucratic step has now been removed, as per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) latest notification.

The electronic items affected by this change include essential components like circuits, memories, and amplifiers, streamlining the import process significantly.

