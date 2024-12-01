Left Menu

Government Scraps Mandatory Registration for Chip Import System

The government has halted the requirement for mandatory registration of certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system. Previously, importers had to provide advance information online and pay a fee to obtain a registration number. The change affects items like electronic circuits, memories, and amplifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:20 IST
Government Scraps Mandatory Registration for Chip Import System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's recent move has eliminated the mandatory registration requirement for certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system. This decision marks a significant shift in the import regulations for crucial tech components.

Previously, importers had to submit advance information through an online platform and pay a registration fee to secure a permit number. This bureaucratic step has now been removed, as per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) latest notification.

The electronic items affected by this change include essential components like circuits, memories, and amplifiers, streamlining the import process significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024