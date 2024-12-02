Market Stirs as Intel's CEO Retires Amid AI Chip Struggles

Wall Street saw a modest uptick as the main indexes opened flat-to-higher on Monday, setting the stage for an eventful week rich with economic data insights. Investors remain focused on new developments, anticipating shifts in the financial landscape.

Intel shares experienced an increase after the announcement of the CEO's retirement. This leadership change comes amidst the company's ongoing struggle to assert itself in the competitive AI chip market. Investors are carefully observing how the company navigates these challenges.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 15.2 points, marking a 0.03% increase to hit 44,925.86. Concurrently, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 7.7 points, or 0.13%, reaching 6,040.11 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains, climbing 37.3 points, a 0.19% increase, to settle at 19,255.425 as the opening bell rang.

