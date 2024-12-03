Retailers Boost Cyber Monday Sales with Generative AI and Steep Discounts

In response to a lukewarm Black Friday, U.S. retailers amped up their digital strategies for Cyber Monday, employing steep discounts and digital promotions to encourage holiday spending. With just 23 shopping days left before Christmas, they leveraged tools like generative AI to lure cautious consumers.

Retail giants such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon leaned on technological advancements to enhance customer experience online. Target offered extensive discounts, while Walmart and Amazon integrated AI chatbots to refine product search and recommendations. This strategic move helped reignite consumer interest and spending online.

Adobe Inc.'s projections highlighted consumer spending reaching up to $13.5 billion online for Cyber Monday, a significant increase compared to Black Friday. The spike in online shopping is attributed to effective AI application and generous discounting, soundly aiding retailers in capturing budget-conscious shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)