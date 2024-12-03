Left Menu

Retailers Boost Cyber Monday Sales with Generative AI and Steep Discounts

Retailers pushed hard for sales on Cyber Monday following a tepid Black Friday. Boosted by AI features and deep discounts, stores aimed to attract cautious consumers. Savvy shoppers used AI chatbots from Amazon to monitor fluctuating prices, while sales and traffic saw a significant spike over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 05:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 05:14 IST
Retailers Boost Cyber Monday Sales with Generative AI and Steep Discounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a lukewarm Black Friday, U.S. retailers amped up their digital strategies for Cyber Monday, employing steep discounts and digital promotions to encourage holiday spending. With just 23 shopping days left before Christmas, they leveraged tools like generative AI to lure cautious consumers.

Retail giants such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon leaned on technological advancements to enhance customer experience online. Target offered extensive discounts, while Walmart and Amazon integrated AI chatbots to refine product search and recommendations. This strategic move helped reignite consumer interest and spending online.

Adobe Inc.'s projections highlighted consumer spending reaching up to $13.5 billion online for Cyber Monday, a significant increase compared to Black Friday. The spike in online shopping is attributed to effective AI application and generous discounting, soundly aiding retailers in capturing budget-conscious shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024