U.S. Launches Major Crackdown on China's Semiconductor Sector

The United States has intensified its regulatory measures against China's semiconductor industry, launching its third significant crackdown within three years. The latest move targets exports to 140 Chinese companies, marking a major step in escalating tech tensions between the two nations. Naura Technology Group, a prominent chip equipment maker, is among those affected by the new export controls.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, new restrictions will be applied on semiconductor manufacturing equipment vital for producing advanced integrated circuits. This action could impact companies like Lam Research and KLA Corp. In addition, software tools crucial for developing advanced-node circuits will face new controls.

The crackdown extends to high-bandwidth memory technology, influencing key players in the industry like South Korea's Samsung. The U.S. justifies these actions as measures to protect national security against what it deems China's aggressive ambitions in advanced chip technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)