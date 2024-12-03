Left Menu

U.S. Launches Major Crackdown on China's Semiconductor Sector

The United States has initiated a significant crackdown on China's semiconductor industry, implementing strict export controls affecting 140 companies, including Naura Technology Group. The measures aim to curb China's advanced chip goals, perceived as a threat to U.S. national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 07:53 IST
The United States has intensified its regulatory measures against China's semiconductor industry, launching its third significant crackdown within three years. The latest move targets exports to 140 Chinese companies, marking a major step in escalating tech tensions between the two nations. Naura Technology Group, a prominent chip equipment maker, is among those affected by the new export controls.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, new restrictions will be applied on semiconductor manufacturing equipment vital for producing advanced integrated circuits. This action could impact companies like Lam Research and KLA Corp. In addition, software tools crucial for developing advanced-node circuits will face new controls.

The crackdown extends to high-bandwidth memory technology, influencing key players in the industry like South Korea's Samsung. The U.S. justifies these actions as measures to protect national security against what it deems China's aggressive ambitions in advanced chip technology.

