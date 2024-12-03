India Emerges as Top Target for Mobile Malware Attacks

In a significant cyber security development, India has taken the lead as the world's primary target for mobile malware attacks, outpacing the United States and Canada, according to the latest Zscaler ThreatLabz report.

The report emphasizes that Indian enterprises face a substantial increase in mobile malware attacks, with financial sectors experiencing a notable rise in trojans and spyware targeting mobile devices.

Experts stress the importance of adopting zero-trust security frameworks to safeguard crucial systems as Indian businesses rapidly undergo digital transformation. Concurrently, malware originating from India has decreased in the Asia-Pacific region, offering a slight silver lining in combating cyber threats.

