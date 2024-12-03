Left Menu

India Emerges as Top Target for Mobile Malware Attacks

India now leads in global mobile malware attacks, surpassing the US and Canada, as outlined in the Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 report. Banking malware and mobile spyware have surged, highlighting the need for robust security frameworks in Indian businesses amid a rapidly digitizing economy.

In a significant cyber security development, India has taken the lead as the world's primary target for mobile malware attacks, outpacing the United States and Canada, according to the latest Zscaler ThreatLabz report.

The report emphasizes that Indian enterprises face a substantial increase in mobile malware attacks, with financial sectors experiencing a notable rise in trojans and spyware targeting mobile devices.

Experts stress the importance of adopting zero-trust security frameworks to safeguard crucial systems as Indian businesses rapidly undergo digital transformation. Concurrently, malware originating from India has decreased in the Asia-Pacific region, offering a slight silver lining in combating cyber threats.

