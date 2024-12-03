Left Menu

Cyber Monday Shopping Surges with Record $13.3 Billion Spend

Americans spent $13.3 billion online on Cyber Monday, reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous year, as reported by Adobe. Retailers utilized generative AI tools to enhance shopping experiences and drive higher conversion rates amid deeper discounts and cautious consumer spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:23 IST
Cyber Monday Shopping Surges with Record $13.3 Billion Spend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable surge of online shopping, Americans spent a staggering $13.3 billion this Cyber Monday, marking a 7.3% increase over the previous year, according to Adobe's latest report. This comes after a lackluster Black Friday at traditional U.S. stores.

Retailers, capitalizing on deep seasonal discounts across electronics, toys, and more, are utilizing technology like generative AI to enhance consumer experiences online. Adobe's data reveals that retailers have effectively leveraged push notifications, emails, and ads to attract cautious consumers this holiday season.

With cutting-edge AI tools like Amazon's chatbot Rufus, which assists shoppers with product recommendations, companies have managed to navigate the complexities of consumer behavior. Analysts note the impressive impact of generative AI on driving higher consumer conversion rates despite broader economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024