Cyber Monday Shopping Surges with Record $13.3 Billion Spend
Americans spent $13.3 billion online on Cyber Monday, reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous year, as reported by Adobe. Retailers utilized generative AI tools to enhance shopping experiences and drive higher conversion rates amid deeper discounts and cautious consumer spending.
In a remarkable surge of online shopping, Americans spent a staggering $13.3 billion this Cyber Monday, marking a 7.3% increase over the previous year, according to Adobe's latest report. This comes after a lackluster Black Friday at traditional U.S. stores.
Retailers, capitalizing on deep seasonal discounts across electronics, toys, and more, are utilizing technology like generative AI to enhance consumer experiences online. Adobe's data reveals that retailers have effectively leveraged push notifications, emails, and ads to attract cautious consumers this holiday season.
With cutting-edge AI tools like Amazon's chatbot Rufus, which assists shoppers with product recommendations, companies have managed to navigate the complexities of consumer behavior. Analysts note the impressive impact of generative AI on driving higher consumer conversion rates despite broader economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Invisible Hand of AI: Addressing Market Concentration Risks in Generative AI
Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale Returns with Massive Discounts and Exciting Offers!
Unbeatable Black Friday Discounts: Upgrade Your Home Entertainment Experience with Toshiba TV
Cyber Monday Blitz: Retailers Boost Sales with AI and Discounts
Think360.ai Pioneers in Generative AI: Transforming Industries with Cutting-Edge Solutions