Cyber Monday Shopping Surges with Record $13.3 Billion Spend

In a remarkable surge of online shopping, Americans spent a staggering $13.3 billion this Cyber Monday, marking a 7.3% increase over the previous year, according to Adobe's latest report. This comes after a lackluster Black Friday at traditional U.S. stores.

Retailers, capitalizing on deep seasonal discounts across electronics, toys, and more, are utilizing technology like generative AI to enhance consumer experiences online. Adobe's data reveals that retailers have effectively leveraged push notifications, emails, and ads to attract cautious consumers this holiday season.

With cutting-edge AI tools like Amazon's chatbot Rufus, which assists shoppers with product recommendations, companies have managed to navigate the complexities of consumer behavior. Analysts note the impressive impact of generative AI on driving higher consumer conversion rates despite broader economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)