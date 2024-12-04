Chip Wars: China's Ripple, U.S. Reaction

The semiconductor industry faces heightened tensions as Chinese industry associations warn domestic companies against purchasing U.S. chips, describing them as 'no longer safe.' This cautionary message comes in response to renewed U.S. export controls targeting China's semiconductor sector, intensifying the long-standing trade conflict between the two countries.

The United States, aiming to curb China's technological advancement, has restricted exports to 140 Chinese companies, affecting giants like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. Despite this, the Semiconductor Industry Association refutes claims of U.S. chip unreliability and calls for precise export controls aligned with national security goals, advocating de-escalation.

In retaliation, Beijing has banned exports of critical minerals used in military and manufacturing applications, indicating a strategic shift. These developments underscore a deeper economic tussle, where both nations strategize to reduce dependencies and secure their technological futures in a rapidly changing global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)