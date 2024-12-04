SureAccess: Revolutionizing Enterprise Security with Zero Trust

42Gears, a prominent player in Enterprise Mobility Management, has unveiled SureAccess, a pioneering Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, marking a significant step in fortifying enterprise security. This launch underscores 42Gears' dedication to protecting corporate resources, permitting access only to authenticated users and verified devices.

In light of the growing challenges posed by remote work, traditional security measures seem outdated. Co-Founder & CEO Onkar Singh explained that SureAccess is a robust answer to these security challenges, ensuring access verification irrespective of location or device.

SureAccess features a secure protocol, selective internet routing, DNS-based access policies, scalability, advanced authentication unified by a zero trust framework, and per-app VPN capabilities. These features culminate in heightened security, granular control, and protection against unauthorized access and data breaches, offering organizations a fortified line of defense in a complex threat landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)