Left Menu

SureAccess: Revolutionizing Enterprise Security with Zero Trust

42Gears has launched SureAccess, a Zero Trust Network Access solution aimed at securing corporate resources. The solution ensures only verified users and devices can access data, providing advanced authentication and secure protocols to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches, enhancing overall enterprise security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:54 IST
SureAccess: Revolutionizing Enterprise Security with Zero Trust

42Gears, a prominent player in Enterprise Mobility Management, has unveiled SureAccess, a pioneering Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, marking a significant step in fortifying enterprise security. This launch underscores 42Gears' dedication to protecting corporate resources, permitting access only to authenticated users and verified devices.

In light of the growing challenges posed by remote work, traditional security measures seem outdated. Co-Founder & CEO Onkar Singh explained that SureAccess is a robust answer to these security challenges, ensuring access verification irrespective of location or device.

SureAccess features a secure protocol, selective internet routing, DNS-based access policies, scalability, advanced authentication unified by a zero trust framework, and per-app VPN capabilities. These features culminate in heightened security, granular control, and protection against unauthorized access and data breaches, offering organizations a fortified line of defense in a complex threat landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024