TikTok's Role in Romania's Controversial Election Stirring Debates

In a surprising twist of events, hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu has captured the spotlight in Romania's presidential election, sparking debates over social media's influence, particularly TikTok. Once a political outsider, Georgescu's meteoric rise has prompted allegations of electoral interference and manipulation.

Concerns over TikTok's involvement have led to a recount, with authorities questioning its role in shaping political discourse. The platform, however, argues that claims of favoritism are unfounded and misleading. Romania's National Audiovisual Council and analysts call for greater transparency from TikTok regarding its algorithmic practices.

As Romania eyes its next election round, the situation underscores the growing power of digital platforms in politics, urging the EU to assess TikTok's compliance with the Digital Services Act. The debate raises questions about social media's grip on democracy, prompting calls for broader educational and regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)