SKF's Tech & Innovation Summit: Leading the Way in Sustainable Solutions

SKF is gearing up to showcase its cutting-edge innovations at the Tech and Innovation Summit. The virtual event, scheduled for December 11-12, will spotlight technologies pertinent to tackling pressing global challenges, such as climate change and resource scarcity.

Emphasizing innovation, SKF's strategy aims to provide substantial value by developing reliable, sustainable solutions. The summit features tailored technologies aimed at improving energy efficiency in various industries, including railways and HVAC systems, while promoting decarbonization efforts.

Among the showcased innovations is the SKF Infinium, a new range of bearings geared towards sustainability through a circular design approach, along with advanced HVAC solutions. These developments underscore SKF's commitment to fostering industry competitiveness and sustainability.

