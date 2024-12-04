Left Menu

Akash Systems Secures $27 Million Deal with NxtGen for Diamond Cooled Servers

Akash Systems, a US-based diamond semiconductor maker, has signed a $27 million contract with NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies. The deal involves delivering diamond cooled servers to NxtGen's Indian data centres. This collaboration aims to enhance AI sustainability with advanced cooling technologies and GPUs.

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:40 IST
Akash Systems, a US-based manufacturer of diamond-based semiconductors, has signed a significant $27 million contract with NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies.

Under the terms of this deal, Akash will supply its cutting-edge diamond cooled servers to NxtGen's data centres spread across India. This strategic collaboration promises to elevate the industry standard for sustainable AI technologies.

Highlighting the partnership's impact, A S Rajgopal, CEO & MD of NxtGen, stated that integrating Akash's diamond cooling, innovative waterless liquid cooling, along with NVIDIA's and AMD's advanced GPUs, will effectively double performance per watt. Akash Systems, supported by investors such as Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund, operates from California and Texas.

