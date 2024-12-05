Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: Unmasking China's Telecommunications Espionage

U.S. officials are preparing a classified briefing on 'Salt Typhoon,' China's alleged infiltration into American telecommunications networks. This briefing addresses concerns regarding data theft by hackers, prompting responses and inquiries from government entities and telecom companies about ongoing cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:29 IST
The U.S. government is arranging a classified briefing for senators, unveiling China's alleged covert operation, dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' aimed at infiltrating American telecommunications networks.

This operation reportedly involves hackers burrowing deep within telecom companies to steal sensitive data, raising alarms about national security risks and prompting urgent discussions on safeguarding infrastructure.

Officials, including FBI Director Avril Haines and FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, are engaged in addressing the potential threats, while a Senate Commerce subcommittee plans a December hearing to further explore the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

