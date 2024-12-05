Salt Typhoon: Unmasking China's Telecommunications Espionage

The U.S. government is arranging a classified briefing for senators, unveiling China's alleged covert operation, dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' aimed at infiltrating American telecommunications networks.

This operation reportedly involves hackers burrowing deep within telecom companies to steal sensitive data, raising alarms about national security risks and prompting urgent discussions on safeguarding infrastructure.

Officials, including FBI Director Avril Haines and FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, are engaged in addressing the potential threats, while a Senate Commerce subcommittee plans a December hearing to further explore the issue.

