Left Menu

Airigo and Nityo Corp Unite to Transform India's AI Landscape

Airigo, a leading IT infrastructure provider, has teamed up with Nityo Infotech to advance AI infrastructure solutions in India. This collaboration will leverage cutting-edge GPU computing technologies to address India's growing AI demands. Combining their respective strengths, the partnership aims to streamline AI initiatives and accelerate enterprise solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:35 IST
Airigo and Nityo Corp Unite to Transform India's AI Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Airigo, renowned for its innovative IT infrastructure, has been awarded a significant contract by Nityo Infotech Corporation. Together, they aim to revolutionize AI infrastructure solutions, harnessing advanced GPU technology to service India's burgeoning AI demand.

Pradyumn Dalmia, Airigo's CEO, emphasized the strategic value of this partnership, combining Airigo's system integration prowess with Nityo's AI solution development expertise. Their collaboration is set to expedite AI initiatives by offering a comprehensive accelerated computing stack for Indian enterprises.

Naveen Kumar, CEO of Nityo Corp, highlighted India's potential in the AI sector, which is forecasted to grow significantly. The joint venture is poised to provide purpose-built AI solutions, crucial for decreasing enterprise AI project timelines, aiding India's AI market trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024