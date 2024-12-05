Airigo and Nityo Corp Unite to Transform India's AI Landscape

Airigo, renowned for its innovative IT infrastructure, has been awarded a significant contract by Nityo Infotech Corporation. Together, they aim to revolutionize AI infrastructure solutions, harnessing advanced GPU technology to service India's burgeoning AI demand.

Pradyumn Dalmia, Airigo's CEO, emphasized the strategic value of this partnership, combining Airigo's system integration prowess with Nityo's AI solution development expertise. Their collaboration is set to expedite AI initiatives by offering a comprehensive accelerated computing stack for Indian enterprises.

Naveen Kumar, CEO of Nityo Corp, highlighted India's potential in the AI sector, which is forecasted to grow significantly. The joint venture is poised to provide purpose-built AI solutions, crucial for decreasing enterprise AI project timelines, aiding India's AI market trajectory.

