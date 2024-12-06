Shanghai's Hydrogen Frontier: Sungrow's Global Green Leap
Sungrow Hydrogen recently participated in the BloombergNEF Summit in Shanghai, highlighting its innovations in the green hydrogen sector. Chairman Peng Chaocai discussed the company's focus on cost-effective, high-performance products, extensive R&D efforts, and strategies for expanding into international markets with localized approaches.
The BloombergNEF Summit took center stage in Shanghai on December 3, drawing key figures from the green hydrogen industry, including Peng Chaocai, Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen. During the 'Green Hydrogen: A Reality Check' dialogue, industry leaders, including Mr. Peng, shared insights into the sector's current opportunities and challenges.
Highlighting 'high cost-effectiveness' and 'high-performance,' Mr. Peng illustrated how Sungrow Hydrogen delivers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions globally. Leveraging Sungrow's expertise in electric control and power conversion technology, and its own commitment to research and development, the company leads in electro-hydrogen integrated technologies, resolving critical project operation challenges.
Mr. Peng emphasized Sungrow Hydrogen's strong independent innovation, with over 480 patents and recognized certifications from global authorities like Bureau Veritas. The company's products are integral to large-scale wind/solar hydrogen production projects. Internationally, Sungrow is expanding its market presence, focusing on both 'going-out' and 'getting-in' strategies to forge international partnerships and market integration.
