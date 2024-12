'Breach Ready' Revolution: A New Era in Cybersecurity

ColorTokens Inc. and Tech Mahindra have unveiled 'Breach Ready' microsegmentation solutions, aiming to revolutionize cybersecurity across diverse industries. These solutions harness ColorTokens' esteemed microsegmentation platform while integrating Tech Mahindra's extensive cybersecurity expertise.

The collaboration targets enhancing cyber defense, employing a Zero Trust security architecture to safeguard critical data. This strategic alliance mitigates security breach impacts and reduces data exfiltration risks. Microsegmentation allows network divisions into distinct environments, benefiting enterprises globally.

With a focus on hybrid cloud environments, the venture emphasizes AI-powered analytics and customized security insights. Leaders like Rajesh Khazanchi highlight the collaboration's potential to maintain cyber resilience worldwide, reinforcing Tech Mahindra's role in driving digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)