U.S. Pledges $988 Million in New Arms to Aid Ukraine

The United States unveiled a significant $988 million aid package of new arms and equipment to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russia's ongoing invasion. This package dramatically cuts into the remaining $2.21 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative as the Biden administration focuses on purchasing weapons directly from manufacturers rather than pulling from existing U.S. arsenal stocks.

According to the Pentagon, the funds will be directed toward acquiring ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) developed by Lockheed Martin, along with drones and essential spare parts needed to sustain artillery equipment. The announcement occurred during the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, amid discussions among defense industry leaders and policymakers.

The Biden administration has a history of leveraging the Presidential Drawdown Authority, allowing President Joe Biden to swiftly allocate resources from U.S. stocks without needing congressional consent in emergencies. Notably, the USAI funds differ as they will specifically facilitate new acquisitions from industry suppliers. Presently, the administration retains around $6 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority, including funds designated for 2024 and resources identified after recalculating arms valuations for Ukraine. Since the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has committed an impressive $62 billion in security aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)