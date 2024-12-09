Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations in Germany

Servotech Power Systems has partnered with LESSzwei GmbH to introduce solar-powered EV charging infrastructures in Germany. The project targets micro mobility, such as e-bikes and e-scooters, with 100 charging systems planned across 50 cities. Supported by a German ministry grant, this initiative advances sustainable energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:55 IST
Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems, an Indian company, announced a strategic partnership with Germany's LESSzwei GmbH to develop solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across urban Germany.

The project involves setting up 100% solar-based charging stations for micro mobility vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters, with 100 systems spread across 50 cities.

With support from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the initiative promises to revolutionize micromobility with sustainable energy solutions and extend Servotech's international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024