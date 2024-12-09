Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations in Germany

Servotech Power Systems, an Indian company, announced a strategic partnership with Germany's LESSzwei GmbH to develop solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across urban Germany.

The project involves setting up 100% solar-based charging stations for micro mobility vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters, with 100 systems spread across 50 cities.

With support from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the initiative promises to revolutionize micromobility with sustainable energy solutions and extend Servotech's international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)