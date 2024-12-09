Pixxel Secures $24 Million to Propel Hyperspectral Sat Constellation

Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel has secured an additional $24 million in funding as part of its Series B round, facilitating further deployment of their unique hyperspectral satellite constellation.

This latest capital injection brings Pixxel's Series B total to $60 million, with an overall funding round tally of $95 million, positioning it as the top-funded space-tech start-up in India.

Founded by Awais Ahmed, Pixxel is set to launch its initial six hyperspectral imaging satellites next year, enhancing its capacity in satellite manufacturing and offering AI-powered Earth observation solutions.

