Pixxel Secures $24 Million to Propel Hyperspectral Sat Constellation
Bengaluru's space startup Pixxel raised $24 million in Series B funding to expand its hyperspectral satellite constellation. The new backing aids in launching six satellites and supports Pixxel's AI platform, Aurora. Additional funds will boost satellite manufacturing and enable diverse spacetech solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel has secured an additional $24 million in funding as part of its Series B round, facilitating further deployment of their unique hyperspectral satellite constellation.
This latest capital injection brings Pixxel's Series B total to $60 million, with an overall funding round tally of $95 million, positioning it as the top-funded space-tech start-up in India.
Founded by Awais Ahmed, Pixxel is set to launch its initial six hyperspectral imaging satellites next year, enhancing its capacity in satellite manufacturing and offering AI-powered Earth observation solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement