Left Menu

Pixxel Secures $24 Million to Propel Hyperspectral Sat Constellation

Bengaluru's space startup Pixxel raised $24 million in Series B funding to expand its hyperspectral satellite constellation. The new backing aids in launching six satellites and supports Pixxel's AI platform, Aurora. Additional funds will boost satellite manufacturing and enable diverse spacetech solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:01 IST
Pixxel Secures $24 Million to Propel Hyperspectral Sat Constellation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel has secured an additional $24 million in funding as part of its Series B round, facilitating further deployment of their unique hyperspectral satellite constellation.

This latest capital injection brings Pixxel's Series B total to $60 million, with an overall funding round tally of $95 million, positioning it as the top-funded space-tech start-up in India.

Founded by Awais Ahmed, Pixxel is set to launch its initial six hyperspectral imaging satellites next year, enhancing its capacity in satellite manufacturing and offering AI-powered Earth observation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024