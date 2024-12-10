Left Menu

Market Jitters: Nvidia Probe Sends Tech Stocks Tumbling

Wall Street experienced a downturn as tech stocks, led by Nvidia, declined following an antimonopoly investigation by China. Investors awaited crucial inflation data amid mixed market movements. A rise in unemployment bolstered predictions for a Federal Reserve rate cut. Companies like Comcast and Hershey experienced divergent stock performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 01:03 IST
Market Jitters: Nvidia Probe Sends Tech Stocks Tumbling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a downturn on Monday, primarily driven by a decline in tech stocks with Nvidia at the forefront. The company's shares fell 1.9% as China's market regulator initiated an antimonopoly investigation, affecting the larger information technology sector, which dropped by 0.4%.

Adding to market woes, Advanced Micro Devices saw a notable 5.0% decline following a downgrade from BofA Global Research. This contributed to the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's 0.5% slip. Some investors were caught off guard by the probe into Nvidia, according to Sam Stovall from CFRA Research in New York.

Market attention is now shifting toward upcoming inflation data releases, including the consumer price index and producer price index, as well as the Federal Reserve meeting. Recent labor market data has prompted increased speculation about a potential interest rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024