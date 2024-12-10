Karnataka and New Jersey Forge New Tech Innovtaion Path

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards enhancing global ties by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the New Jersey Department of State, U.S., aimed at boosting collaboration in technology, innovation, and economic development.

The agreement, signed by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt of Karnataka, establishes a collaborative framework for Bengaluru and New Brunswick, enabling them to engage in Twin City Collaboration and focus on Startup Ecosystem Engagement.

The partnership aims to strengthen Karnataka's global innovation status by advancing cooperation in life sciences, deep technologies like AI and cybersecurity, and electronics, under its Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) initiative.

