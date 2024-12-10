Left Menu

Karnataka and New Jersey Forge New Tech Innovtaion Path

The Karnataka government has signed an LoI with the New Jersey Department of State to foster global cooperation in technology and economic development. The agreement paves the way for collaboration between Bengaluru and New Brunswick in life sciences, AI, and electronics, boosting Karnataka's global innovation standing.

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards enhancing global ties by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the New Jersey Department of State, U.S., aimed at boosting collaboration in technology, innovation, and economic development.

The agreement, signed by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt of Karnataka, establishes a collaborative framework for Bengaluru and New Brunswick, enabling them to engage in Twin City Collaboration and focus on Startup Ecosystem Engagement.

The partnership aims to strengthen Karnataka's global innovation status by advancing cooperation in life sciences, deep technologies like AI and cybersecurity, and electronics, under its Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

