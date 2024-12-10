MulticoreWare Expands Coimbatore Hub to Propel Tech Innovation
MulticoreWare, a global tech company, expands its Coimbatore office to enhance its MAGIC initiative, fostering partnerships with local institutions. This expansion aims to leverage local talent, drive technological innovation, and support research in AI and deep learning across various sectors.
MulticoreWare, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Coimbatore office, signaling a strategic move to deepen its MAGIC initiative. This will strengthen ties with local academic and research institutions through enhanced campus recruitment, internships, and faculty programs.
At the expansion event, COO Arun Ramanathan expressed excitement over this development, highlighting it as a milestone for MulticoreWare. The expansion is expected to leverage Coimbatore's growing status as an industrial hub, benefiting from the city's industrial ecosystem and proximity to leading engineering schools. The enhanced office space will boost research initiatives, particularly in AI, machine learning, and edge computing.
CHRO Shashikanth Jayaraman emphasized the expansion's role in nurturing a dynamic work culture and building a diverse workforce, aligning with the company's mission to facilitate technological advancement and industry collaboration in the region.
