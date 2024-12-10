Left Menu

MulticoreWare Expands Coimbatore Hub to Propel Tech Innovation

MulticoreWare, a global tech company, expands its Coimbatore office to enhance its MAGIC initiative, fostering partnerships with local institutions. This expansion aims to leverage local talent, drive technological innovation, and support research in AI and deep learning across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST
MulticoreWare Expands Coimbatore Hub to Propel Tech Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

MulticoreWare, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Coimbatore office, signaling a strategic move to deepen its MAGIC initiative. This will strengthen ties with local academic and research institutions through enhanced campus recruitment, internships, and faculty programs.

At the expansion event, COO Arun Ramanathan expressed excitement over this development, highlighting it as a milestone for MulticoreWare. The expansion is expected to leverage Coimbatore's growing status as an industrial hub, benefiting from the city's industrial ecosystem and proximity to leading engineering schools. The enhanced office space will boost research initiatives, particularly in AI, machine learning, and edge computing.

CHRO Shashikanth Jayaraman emphasized the expansion's role in nurturing a dynamic work culture and building a diverse workforce, aligning with the company's mission to facilitate technological advancement and industry collaboration in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024