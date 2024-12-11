OpenAI's Sora: Innovating Video Generation Amidst Ethical Concerns
OpenAI has launched a new AI video generator called Sora, available to a limited group of users to prevent misuse, especially in creating deepfakes. Sora can generate unique videos based on written prompts, including animated animals, but human depiction is restricted due to ethical concerns.
OpenAI has announced the public launch of its latest AI video generator, Sora, though access remains limited to prevent misuse.
Sora can create videos from text prompts, offering content like sumo-wrestling bears, but restricts human depiction to address deepfake concerns.
The tool has gained significant attention, leading OpenAI to pause new account creation as they finalize safety measures.
