Google Ventures into Visakhapatnam for AI Revolution

Global technology titan Google is setting its sights on a significant artificial intelligence venture in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking at a district collectors conference, Naidu revealed that an agreement has been signed between Google and the state for this developmental boost.

The Chief Minister detailed how IT Minister Nara Lokesh's recent visit to Google's campus in the United States laid the foundation for this collaboration. Naidu underscored the potential of Google's engagement in transforming the port city into a world-class service hub.

Impressed by Vizag during an on-site survey, Google executives are poised to invest in data centers, machine learning, and internet infrastructure. This strategic collaboration is expected to empower Andhra Pradesh's industry-friendly policies and create job opportunities, further solidifying Google's presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)