Google Ventures into Visakhapatnam for AI Revolution

Global tech leader Google is set to explore AI opportunities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, following a partnership agreement. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the potential transformation of Vizag into a global service hub through data centers and machine learning innovations. This initiative is expected to boost regional development.

Global technology titan Google is setting its sights on a significant artificial intelligence venture in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking at a district collectors conference, Naidu revealed that an agreement has been signed between Google and the state for this developmental boost.

The Chief Minister detailed how IT Minister Nara Lokesh's recent visit to Google's campus in the United States laid the foundation for this collaboration. Naidu underscored the potential of Google's engagement in transforming the port city into a world-class service hub.

Impressed by Vizag during an on-site survey, Google executives are poised to invest in data centers, machine learning, and internet infrastructure. This strategic collaboration is expected to empower Andhra Pradesh's industry-friendly policies and create job opportunities, further solidifying Google's presence in India.

