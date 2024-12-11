Left Menu

E-commerce Startups Thrive in Hybrid Staffing Era

E-commerce and tech startups are embracing hybrid staffing models and AI advancements to adapt to market demands. TeamLease Services highlights the importance of talent retention and upskilling for growth. The sectors plan workforce expansions amid the rise of AI-driven strategies and direct-to-consumer models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:07 IST
E-commerce and tech startups are evolving with market demands by adopting hybrid staffing models and redefining policies to remain agile, according to TeamLease Services on Wednesday.

The shift towards these flexible staffing strategies, alongside significant technological advancements, reflects the resilience and innovation of the e-commerce and tech startup scene. "As we navigate this transformative phase, prioritizing talent retention, inclusion, and upskilling is crucial for sustainable growth," stated Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease Services.

The e-commerce sector, recognized as a pioneering force, utilizes hybrid staffing to address operational complexities, ensuring scalability and the ability to manage varying demand, Balasubramanian explained. The surge in workforce expansion, with 73 percent of companies planning to increase their teams, is driven by the rise of AI and the adoption of direct-to-consumer models. AI is central to these industries, enhancing real-time inventory management, predictive analytics, and supply chain automation, ultimately elevating customer experiences. The need for specialized roles like full-stack engineers and cloud architects is growing as startups leverage AI-powered insights and innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

