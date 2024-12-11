Left Menu

Russia's Bold AI Alliance with BRICS to Challenge US Dominance

President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's initiative to develop AI technology in cooperation with BRICS nations and other countries, aiming to contest the United States' dominance in this field. The alliance includes major AI associations from China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, spearheading a significant collaborative effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to reshape the global landscape of artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia would collaborate with BRICS partners and other nations to advance AI technology, seeking to rival the United States' prominence in this crucial sector.

Addressing an AI conference in Moscow, Putin expressed confidence that the newly formed international alliance would invigorate cooperation amongst national AI associations and development institutes from BRICS countries and beyond. 'We will launch this alliance today,' he announced.

Backed by significant endorsement from Russia's largest lender Sberbank, the AI Alliance Network is set to include national AI associations from leading AI nations such as China, Russia, India, Brazil, and South Africa, marking a pivotal shift in global AI collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

