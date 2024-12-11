Left Menu

Jurassic Giants: Dinosaur Fossils to Fetch Millions at London Auction

Three Jurassic period dinosaur fossils, including a pair of Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus, are set to be auctioned at Christie's in London, with price estimates ranging from 3 to 8 million pounds. These rare specimens were excavated in Wyoming, U.S and are attracting global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:15 IST
Jurassic Giants: Dinosaur Fossils to Fetch Millions at London Auction
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts, three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are poised for auction at Christie's in London this Thursday. The prized skeletons include an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, expected to fetch between 5 million and 8 million pounds, alongside a Stegosaurus estimated at 3 to 5 million pounds.

These awe-inspiring fossils, currently showcased at Christie's London showrooms as part of the "Jurassic Icons: Allosaurus & Stegosaurus" exhibition, were unearthed in Wyoming, USA. "It's a rare event to see dinosaur skeletons at auction," said James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie's London.

The complexity of orchestrating such an auction is immense, involving intricate logistics. Recently, a Stegosaurus fossil found in Colorado achieved a $44.6 million record at a Sotheby's auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024