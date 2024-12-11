Jurassic Giants: Dinosaur Fossils to Fetch Millions at London Auction

In a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts, three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are poised for auction at Christie's in London this Thursday. The prized skeletons include an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, expected to fetch between 5 million and 8 million pounds, alongside a Stegosaurus estimated at 3 to 5 million pounds.

These awe-inspiring fossils, currently showcased at Christie's London showrooms as part of the "Jurassic Icons: Allosaurus & Stegosaurus" exhibition, were unearthed in Wyoming, USA. "It's a rare event to see dinosaur skeletons at auction," said James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie's London.

The complexity of orchestrating such an auction is immense, involving intricate logistics. Recently, a Stegosaurus fossil found in Colorado achieved a $44.6 million record at a Sotheby's auction.

