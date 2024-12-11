Yellen Warns Against Currency Manipulation Amid Dollar Dominance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made a firm statement regarding international currency manipulation, asserting that the United States will take decisive action against countries that attempt to gain a competitive edge through such tactics. Currently, no significant market interventions have been observed.

Speaking in a live interview with Bloomberg Television, Yellen expressed her views on the global currency market and highlighted the dollar's unchallenged position as the world's leading reserve currency. She noted that, at present, no foreign currencies are positioned to rival the dollar's extensive global usage.

Yellen's remarks come at a crucial time as the global economic landscape continues to shift. Her assurance of the dollar's stability is a vital signal to international markets and underscores the ongoing confidence in its supremacy amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)