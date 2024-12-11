Left Menu

Yellen Warns Against Currency Manipulation Amid Dollar Dominance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the U.S. will retaliate against countries manipulating currencies for competitive benefits. Currently, no such interventions threaten the dollar. In a Bloomberg interview, Yellen voiced confidence in the dollar's stable status as the dominant global reserve currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:44 IST
Yellen Warns Against Currency Manipulation Amid Dollar Dominance
Yellen
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made a firm statement regarding international currency manipulation, asserting that the United States will take decisive action against countries that attempt to gain a competitive edge through such tactics. Currently, no significant market interventions have been observed.

Speaking in a live interview with Bloomberg Television, Yellen expressed her views on the global currency market and highlighted the dollar's unchallenged position as the world's leading reserve currency. She noted that, at present, no foreign currencies are positioned to rival the dollar's extensive global usage.

Yellen's remarks come at a crucial time as the global economic landscape continues to shift. Her assurance of the dollar's stability is a vital signal to international markets and underscores the ongoing confidence in its supremacy amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024