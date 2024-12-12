Left Menu

BNY's Growth Vision: AI and Digital Assets Under New Leadership

BNY, under CEO Robin Vince, is poised for growth during the Trump presidency by investing in AI and digital assets. Vince highlights enhancements in client solutions and the bank's rebranding. The bank is focusing on real-time payments, AI for client insights, and services for tokenized assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Under the new U.S. presidency, BNY is gearing up for economic growth, focusing on AI and digital assets, according to CEO Robin Vince at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Vince, who took over as CEO in 2022, aims to leverage technology to boost efficiency and provide enhanced solutions for clients. The bank has seen its stock surge over 50% this year.

BNY is also actively embracing innovations in digital finance, with plans to expand services in tokenized assets on blockchain platforms to improve transparency and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

