Airfield Vulnerabilities: US-China Tensions in Indo-Pacific

A Stimson Center report highlights vulnerabilities of U.S. airfields in the Indo-Pacific amid potential Chinese missile threats. It advises investing in uncrewed aircraft, runway repair, and strengthened alliances to mitigate threats. The report underscores the strategic importance of distributed military operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:31 IST
A new study warns that Chinese missile strikes could severely impact U.S. military operations in the Indo-Pacific by targeting airfields. The report suggests that American investment is needed in affordable, uncrewed aircraft and infrastructure repairs to counter these potential threats.

Researchers focus on the vulnerability of U.S. bases within the first island chain, which stretches from Indonesia to Japan. These bases are at risk from Chinese missiles aimed at disabling runways, possibly incapacitating Japanese airfields for nearly 12 days and others, like those in Guam, for almost two days.

The report, 'Cratering Effects: Chinese Missile Threats to US Air Bases in the Indo-Pacific,' advocates for diverse strategic measures including electronic warfare and alliances with friendly nations. Such steps would grant the U.S. military more flexible operational options, as highlighted in ongoing efforts like the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and RADR program.

