Innovative Solar Desalination: Jakson Green Partners with Desolenator

In a significant move towards sustainable water solutions, Jakson Green has sealed a partnership with Desolenator, a tech company specializing in solar desalination technology. The initiative aims to harness solar energy to purify seawater and brackish water, offering a promising solution to the global water crisis.

Desolenator plans to scale its innovative technology across domestic and offshore markets as part of the agreement. Jakson Green, a unit of the Jakson Group with a presence in India, Europe, and Africa, emphasizes its focus on new energy spaces. The company has also invested in Desolenator to further their joint mission.

The partnership underscores the commitment to making clean water accessible to communities and industries worldwide. Jakson Green CEO Bikesh Ogra highlighted the alignment of this collaboration with their mission to deliver sustainable solutions that address pressing global challenges.

