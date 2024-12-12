Intel's Future Manufacturing Path: Separation on the Horizon?

Intel's leadership is considering a significant restructure, indicated by recent remarks from Co-Chief Executives Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner. Following the exit of the previous chief executive, discussions have surfaced around possibly spinning off the manufacturing division.

At a notable investment banking conference, Holthaus expressed skepticism about a full separation between Intel's product and manufacturing sectors, though she noted the decision ultimately rests elsewhere. This perspective contrasts with the company's evolving strategy.

Meanwhile, David Zinsner highlighted ongoing efforts to segregate the manufacturing unit into a subsidiary that accommodates external customers. However, he described a complete spin-off as an 'open question,' suggestive of future deliberations.

