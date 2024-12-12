Left Menu

Intel's Future Manufacturing Path: Separation on the Horizon?

Intel's co-chief executives suggest the possibility of spinning off the manufacturing division. While Michelle Johnston Holthaus believes a full separation might not make sense, David Zinsner explains steps toward making manufacturing a subsidiary. The decision's final outcome remains undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:55 IST
Intel's Future Manufacturing Path: Separation on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intel's leadership is considering a significant restructure, indicated by recent remarks from Co-Chief Executives Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner. Following the exit of the previous chief executive, discussions have surfaced around possibly spinning off the manufacturing division.

At a notable investment banking conference, Holthaus expressed skepticism about a full separation between Intel's product and manufacturing sectors, though she noted the decision ultimately rests elsewhere. This perspective contrasts with the company's evolving strategy.

Meanwhile, David Zinsner highlighted ongoing efforts to segregate the manufacturing unit into a subsidiary that accommodates external customers. However, he described a complete spin-off as an 'open question,' suggestive of future deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

