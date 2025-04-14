Left Menu

Jitendra EV Drives Forward with Rs 125 Crore Investment in Green Mobility

Jitendra EV plans a Rs 125 crore investment over five years in R&D, product development, and manufacturing to enhance its electric vehicle offerings. Key projects include the hybrid Hydrix and urban-focused Klasoo. The company targets significant sales growth, doubling its output with strategic market expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:14 IST
Jitendra EV Drives Forward with Rs 125 Crore Investment in Green Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturer Jitendra EV has announced plans to invest up to Rs 125 crore over the next five years, focusing on research and development, product innovation, and expanding manufacturing capacity, according to Co-Founder Samkit Shah.

The company is eyeing an ambitious growth trajectory, with the launch of its hybrid vehicle, Hydrix, by 2028, and aims to double sales in the current fiscal year. Last year, Jitendra EV sold over 4,200 units and plans to increase this to between 10,000-15,000 units per month by 2028, aided by an expanded dealer network.

Apart from Hydrix, Jitendra EV is set to introduce Klasoo, a high-performance electric scooter, by the end of the year, complementing their existing model, Yunik, targeting urban commuters. The company's manufacturing facility in Nashik has the potential to scale up its capacity significantly to meet future demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025