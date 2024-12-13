Left Menu

Tesla's Clash with Federal Crash Reporting

The Trump transition team suggests eliminating a crash-reporting rule opposed by Tesla, backed by Elon Musk, which could hinder the government's capacity to examine safety in automated-driving systems. Critics argue the requirement is burdensome, while proponents emphasize its importance for safety evaluations and regulatory oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:39 IST
The Trump transition team is advocating for the removal of a crash-reporting requirement widely opposed by Tesla, a company led by Elon Musk. This move could potentially weaken the government's ability to investigate and regulate the safety of vehicles equipped with automated-driving systems.

According to a document obtained by Reuters, this recommendation is part of a broader automotive policy strategy outlined for the administration's first 100 days. The reporting rule, deemed as excessive by critics, has faced backlash from Tesla, which has already reported over 1,500 crashes to federal safety regulators.

Without this data, experts argue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would struggle to identify crash patterns that may indicate safety issues. Despite support from some industry groups to rescind the rule, its defenders insist that the collected crash data is vital for the ongoing oversight of emerging driving technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

