Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Surges with Strong Investor Interest

The IPO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd saw a subscription of 2.65 times on its second day. It is an Offer For Sale with shares priced between Rs 1,265 and Rs 1,329. The offering aims to improve company visibility and provide liquidity while raising over Rs 2,498 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a company offering healthcare support services, saw a robust response to its initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed 2.65 times by investors on the second day of bidding.

The IPO, valued at Rs 2,498 crore, represents an Offer For Sale of 1.88 crore shares, with a pricing band of Rs 1,265-1,329. The company has already garnered Rs 1,120 crore from anchor investors.

The initiative aims to list the equity shares on stock exchanges, enhancing visibility and liquidity for shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

