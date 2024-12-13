Left Menu

Global Air Combat Collaboration: UK, Italy, and Japan Unite for Next-Gen Fighter Jet

Three companies from the UK, Italy, and Japan have formed a joint venture to develop a next-generation fighter jet. The triangular-shaped jet will feature supersonic capability and advanced technology, including virtual reality. The project, known as GCAP, aims for operational readiness by 2035, creating skilled jobs across partner nations.

Updated: 13-12-2024 19:22 IST
In a groundbreaking move, aerospace giants from the UK, Italy, and Japan have joined forces to create a next-generation fighter jet. The joint venture, announced on Friday, aims to deliver cutting-edge aircraft with supersonic capabilities and advanced virtual reality technology by 2035.

Named the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), this collaboration includes Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement. Each company will hold an equal stake in this ambitious project, pending regulatory approvals.

Set to unleash innovation and foster international cooperation, GCAP will operate its headquarters from the UK while maintaining operations in each participating country. The initiative promises to create long-term, high-value skilled jobs and aims to exceed expectations with a strong spirit of trilateral partnership.

