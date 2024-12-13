India's Satellite Spectrum Allocation Strategy Revealed

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has declared that the allocation of satellite spectrum in India will not follow the contentious first-come-first-serve system previously used in 2G services. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, he clarified that auctioning is impractical for satellite services due to scientific complexities.

Scindia stressed that spectrum allocation will be administratively assigned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), dismissing any first-come-first-serve pricing structure. The minister responded to queries about the 2G spectrum case, emphasizing the shared nature of satellite signals, making auctioning unfeasible globally.

Addressing progress in the telecom sector, Scindia noted that state-owned BSNL has achieved operational profitability since 2021, despite delayed 4G deployment. The company is poised to roll out 100,000 towers by mid-2025, transitioning some to 5G technology, further extending telecom connectivity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)