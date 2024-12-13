Left Menu

India's Satellite Spectrum Allocation Strategy Revealed

India's Union Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, discussed the allocation of satellite spectrum, emphasizing it won't follow the controversial first-come-first-serve model. Unlike 2G cases, spectrum allocation will be guided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. BSNL's strategic advancements in 4G and future 5G rollouts were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:44 IST
Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has declared that the allocation of satellite spectrum in India will not follow the contentious first-come-first-serve system previously used in 2G services. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, he clarified that auctioning is impractical for satellite services due to scientific complexities.

Scindia stressed that spectrum allocation will be administratively assigned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), dismissing any first-come-first-serve pricing structure. The minister responded to queries about the 2G spectrum case, emphasizing the shared nature of satellite signals, making auctioning unfeasible globally.

Addressing progress in the telecom sector, Scindia noted that state-owned BSNL has achieved operational profitability since 2021, despite delayed 4G deployment. The company is poised to roll out 100,000 towers by mid-2025, transitioning some to 5G technology, further extending telecom connectivity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

