Transforming Innovations: From Lab to Market

In a decisive call for action, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has urged that scientific innovations must break out of laboratory confinements to become market-ready solutions capable of transforming industries and livelihoods alike.

Addressing science department officials, Singh highlighted government-backed success stories as benchmarks for encouraging private sector trust and investment, stressing the importance of public-private collaboration for swiftly commercializing research breakthroughs.

Singh also advocated for cohesive federalism within the scientific community and encouraged state scientific councils to engage proactively in national initiatives, aiming for a unified framework to propel India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

