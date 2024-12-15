Left Menu

Transforming Innovations: From Lab to Market

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for scientific innovations to move beyond laboratories and become market-ready solutions. Singh urged for public-private collaborations to fast-track commercialization and ensure innovations are impactful, accessible, and scalable to improve industries and lives across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:20 IST
Transforming Innovations: From Lab to Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive call for action, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has urged that scientific innovations must break out of laboratory confinements to become market-ready solutions capable of transforming industries and livelihoods alike.

Addressing science department officials, Singh highlighted government-backed success stories as benchmarks for encouraging private sector trust and investment, stressing the importance of public-private collaboration for swiftly commercializing research breakthroughs.

Singh also advocated for cohesive federalism within the scientific community and encouraged state scientific councils to engage proactively in national initiatives, aiming for a unified framework to propel India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024