Transforming Innovations: From Lab to Market
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for scientific innovations to move beyond laboratories and become market-ready solutions. Singh urged for public-private collaborations to fast-track commercialization and ensure innovations are impactful, accessible, and scalable to improve industries and lives across India.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive call for action, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has urged that scientific innovations must break out of laboratory confinements to become market-ready solutions capable of transforming industries and livelihoods alike.
Addressing science department officials, Singh highlighted government-backed success stories as benchmarks for encouraging private sector trust and investment, stressing the importance of public-private collaboration for swiftly commercializing research breakthroughs.
Singh also advocated for cohesive federalism within the scientific community and encouraged state scientific councils to engage proactively in national initiatives, aiming for a unified framework to propel India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)