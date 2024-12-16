Left Menu

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Amid Trump's Crypto Reserve Plans

Bitcoin reached a new high following President-elect Trump's hint at creating a U.S. bitcoin reserve. The news fueled investor enthusiasm, driving the cryptocurrency market's value to over $3.8 trillion. Trump's administration is seen as promoting a favorable environment for cryptocurrencies, with strategic reserves possibly on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:36 IST
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Amid Trump's Crypto Reserve Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights, surpassing $106,000, after President-elect Donald Trump indicated plans to establish a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve akin to its oil reserve. This announcement has ignited excitement among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, propelling Bitcoin's value to $106,533, up 3.1% by the start of trading on Monday.

Analysts are now eyeing the $110,000 mark with keen interest. The surprise announcement staved off anticipated market corrections, fueled further by MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index, potentially drawing more investments into the tech firm turned crypto buyer. Bitcoin, up 192% this year, has benefitted from expectations of pro-crypto regulatory changes under Trump's leadership.

While other nations like China and the U.K. contemplate similar reserves, some experts remain cautious. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell compared Bitcoin to gold, suggesting a strategic reserve may not materialize soon. Nonetheless, the overall sentiment remains positive, with the crypto market capitalization reaching a record $3.8 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024