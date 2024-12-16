Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Amid Trump's Crypto Reserve Plans

Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights, surpassing $106,000, after President-elect Donald Trump indicated plans to establish a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve akin to its oil reserve. This announcement has ignited excitement among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, propelling Bitcoin's value to $106,533, up 3.1% by the start of trading on Monday.

Analysts are now eyeing the $110,000 mark with keen interest. The surprise announcement staved off anticipated market corrections, fueled further by MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index, potentially drawing more investments into the tech firm turned crypto buyer. Bitcoin, up 192% this year, has benefitted from expectations of pro-crypto regulatory changes under Trump's leadership.

While other nations like China and the U.K. contemplate similar reserves, some experts remain cautious. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell compared Bitcoin to gold, suggesting a strategic reserve may not materialize soon. Nonetheless, the overall sentiment remains positive, with the crypto market capitalization reaching a record $3.8 trillion.

