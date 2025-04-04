Left Menu

Nasdaq Nosedive: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Trade War Tensions

The Nasdaq Composite index is falling into a bear market, with a 20% drop from its December high. U.S. tariffs on tech-heavy nations have stoked fears of a trade war, impacting major tech stocks and the broader market. The S&P 500 and Dow are also nearing substantial drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:21 IST
Nasdaq Nosedive: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq Composite index, heavily laden with tech stocks, is on the brink of confirming a bear market, plummeting over 20% from its record high as investors shy away from risk. The drop follows fears ignited by new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which could trigger a global trade war and economic downturn.

This week, Trump enforced a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, targeting significant tech production hubs such as China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This exacerbated an already jittery market concerned about reduced AI spending, initially pushing the Nasdaq into correction territory. By Friday, the index had slid 3.8% further after China responded with a steep 34% tariff on American goods.

Since the announcement of the U.S. levies, notable tech giants like Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Tesla, and Nvidia have suffered substantial losses. An ETF tracking the Magnificent Seven, key names responsible for Wall Street's upsurge, has similarly declined by about 27% since December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025