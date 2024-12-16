Left Menu

Britain Enforces Strict Online Safety Regulations

The UK's new online safety regime mandates social media platforms to address criminal activities and enhance safety by design. With a deadline of March 16, 2025, companies must evaluate risks posed by illegal content and implement safety measures. Non-compliance could lead to substantial fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:39 IST
Britain Enforces Strict Online Safety Regulations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, Britain's online safety regime came into effect, challenging social media giants like Meta's Facebook and ByteDance's TikTok to address criminal activities on their platforms. The initiative, led by media regulator Ofcom, aims to ensure these platforms are designed with safety in mind.

Enforced under the Online Safety Act, platforms have been given until March 16, 2025, to assess and mitigate risks associated with illegal content for both children and adults. Ofcom has set stringent guidelines, expecting companies to enhance moderation, reporting, and run built-in safety tests.

Ofcom's Chief Executive Melanie Dawes highlighted the stringent standards companies now face, indicating further requirements will be introduced next year. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the new measures as a significant enhancement in online safety, supporting Ofcom's authority to impose fines and block access for non-compliant platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024