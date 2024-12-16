Britain Enforces Strict Online Safety Regulations

On Monday, Britain's online safety regime came into effect, challenging social media giants like Meta's Facebook and ByteDance's TikTok to address criminal activities on their platforms. The initiative, led by media regulator Ofcom, aims to ensure these platforms are designed with safety in mind.

Enforced under the Online Safety Act, platforms have been given until March 16, 2025, to assess and mitigate risks associated with illegal content for both children and adults. Ofcom has set stringent guidelines, expecting companies to enhance moderation, reporting, and run built-in safety tests.

Ofcom's Chief Executive Melanie Dawes highlighted the stringent standards companies now face, indicating further requirements will be introduced next year. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the new measures as a significant enhancement in online safety, supporting Ofcom's authority to impose fines and block access for non-compliant platforms.

