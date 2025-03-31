Race Against Time: TikTok's U.S. Deal Deadline Looms

President Donald Trump announced a critical deadline for TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to negotiate a deal with a non-Chinese buyer. The popular app, used by 170 million Americans, faces a potential U.S. ban over national security issues if the sale isn't completed by Saturday.

In January, Trump set the April 5 deadline, emphasizing the need for TikTok to ensure its ownership aligns with U.S. security interests. The potential ban was stipulated under a 2024 law targeting foreign technologies deemed a threat to national security.

"We have a lot of potential buyers," Trump said aboard Air Force One. He expressed optimism about TikTok's future, stating, "There's tremendous interest in TikTok," and expressed his hope to see the platform continue operations in the U.S.

