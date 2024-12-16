Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Powers Up: Leading India's Electronics Surge

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to boost electronics manufacturing by promising timely incentives. Discussed at a meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the state's focus includes creating a supportive policy environment, enhancing infrastructure, and increasing global outreach, contributing to India's $500 billion electronics target by 2030.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged to stimulate the electronics industry by ensuring timely incentives, a move aimed at attracting manufacturing units to the state. This assurance was provided during a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and key industry players, including Dixon Technologies and Tata Electronics.

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the state is a vital player in India's electronics sector, responsible for a substantial portion of the country's electronics and mobile phone production. Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing favorable policies and enhancing infrastructure to support the industry.

Uttar Pradesh is set to play a critical role in India's electronics exports and is expected to contribute significantly to the nation's $500 billion electronics manufacturing goal by 2030. The state plans to establish international offices to strengthen ties with Global Value Chains, attracting major global brands to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

