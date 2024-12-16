SoftBank's $100 Billion U.S. Investment: A Bold AI-Fueled Promise

SoftBank Group's CEO, Masayoshi Son, plans to declare a staggering $100 billion investment in the United States, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), during an upcoming visit with President-elect Donald Trump. Sources indicate that the announcement will also promise the creation of 100,000 jobs in the AI sector.

During a similar event in 2016, Son pledged to invest $50 billion and establish 50,000 jobs. Although the investment was made, job creation remains uncertain. The new funds may derive from the Vision Fund or other SoftBank sources, amid the company's ongoing financial restructuring efforts.

Son, a fervent AI advocate, continues to endorse the sector by taking stakes in ventures like OpenAI. Meanwhile, Trump's involvement underscores his inclination for high-profile job-related commitments, yet past experiences underscore the need for caution regarding such grand promises.

