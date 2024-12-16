Left Menu

SoftBank's $100 Billion U.S. Investment: A Bold AI-Fueled Promise

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to announce a $100 billion U.S. investment focused on AI, creating 100,000 jobs. The announcement follows a similar 2016 pledge. Trump's involvement highlights the political dimension, while funding specifics remain unclear. SoftBank aims to bolster finances and AI exposure amid past investment challenges.

16-12-2024
SoftBank Group's CEO, Masayoshi Son, plans to declare a staggering $100 billion investment in the United States, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), during an upcoming visit with President-elect Donald Trump. Sources indicate that the announcement will also promise the creation of 100,000 jobs in the AI sector.

During a similar event in 2016, Son pledged to invest $50 billion and establish 50,000 jobs. Although the investment was made, job creation remains uncertain. The new funds may derive from the Vision Fund or other SoftBank sources, amid the company's ongoing financial restructuring efforts.

Son, a fervent AI advocate, continues to endorse the sector by taking stakes in ventures like OpenAI. Meanwhile, Trump's involvement underscores his inclination for high-profile job-related commitments, yet past experiences underscore the need for caution regarding such grand promises.

