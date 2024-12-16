Pakistan's Digital Nation Transformation: A New Era of Governance and Connectivity

The Pakistan government unveiled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly on Monday. Introduced by Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Khawaja, the bill aims to create a unified digital identity for citizens, streamlining social, economic, and governance data.

The proposed legislation seeks to transform Pakistan into a digital nation. The agenda shared with the media emphasized how this initiative will cultivate a digital society, economy, and governance framework, leveraging the power of digital technologies and innovative service delivery models.

Officials confirmed the establishment of the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority as pivotal structures for achieving the bill's objectives. These bodies will provide strategic direction and governance oversight, targeting enhancements in government services like ID cards and health records. The move represents a step forward in enabling modern, efficient public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)