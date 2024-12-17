SoftBank's Bold $100 Billion U.S. Investment Plan Parallel to Trump's Vision

In a significant economic development, SoftBank Group has committed to a $100 billion investment in the United States, an initiative expected to generate 100,000 jobs centered around artificial intelligence and infrastructure. The announcement, made alongside President-elect Donald Trump, offers a substantial boost to ongoing U.S. economic strategies.

Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son outlined the bold investment plan during a joint appearance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The initiative reiterates a prior commitment from Son to invest in the U.S. economy, amid aims to invigorate growth and combat inflation. How SoftBank intends to finance this ambitious project remains uncertain.

Despite past challenges, including the fallout from WeWork and varying interest in its tech investments, SoftBank's stock has significantly rebounded this year. Meanwhile, Son reaffirms his belief in artificial super-intelligence, citing the need for ample funding to advance in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)