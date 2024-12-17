Left Menu

AVATAi: Redefining 3D Content Creation for All

AVATAi is set to revolutionize 3D content creation with a global launch on December 18, 2024. By offering user-friendly and professional-grade 3D tools on the web for iOS and Android, AVATAi democratizes access, empowering users to craft life-like avatars, game worlds, and product prototypes effortlessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaulalumpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:53 IST
AVATAi: Redefining 3D Content Creation for All

The 3D content creation landscape is about to witness a major shift with the launch of AVATAi on December 18, 2024. This innovative platform promises to democratize high-quality 3D creation, previously limited to experts with expensive tools and technical know-how.

AVATAi puts powerful 3D tools within reach of everyone, from indie game developers to students and creative professionals. With a booming global 3D content market expected to grow from USD 3.72 billion in 2023 to USD 23.20 billion by 2033, AVATAi's arrival is well-timed.

Offering an intuitive interface, customization options, unmatched realism, and speed, AVATAi aims to inspire creativity across industries. Co-founders Mikail Evloev and Magomet Malsagov emphasize its potential as a catalyst for innovation, helping creators bring ambitious 3D ideas to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024